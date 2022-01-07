Beatrice Gomez reveals it was Catriona Gray who inspired her to join pageants again

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez opened up on how Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray influenced her pageant career, particularly how Gray served as an inspiration for her to give pageants another chance.

Gomez, who placed second runner-up in Miss Mandaue in 2015, revealed Gray’s Miss Universe crowning moment inspired her to join pageants again. She disclosed this while showing a throwback photo of herself with Gray on her Instagram Story yesterday, Jan. 6.

“Happy birthday Queen! I remember the day you won Miss Universe 2018, I don’t really watch pageants but I watched your performance and I was in tears as people screamed when they announced you as the winner,” Gomez recalled. “I had a random thought of wanting to join pageants again.”

She then recounted enrolling in a workshop in 2019 and submitting her application for Binibining Cebu that same year.

“[By January] of 2020, I was crowned as the winner and you were there. I never really thought I’d be joining a prestigious national pageant such as [Miss Universe Philippines] and eventually represent the country at [Miss Universe] like you did,” she addressed Gray.

Image: Instagram/@beatriceluigigmz

Gomez was crowned Miss Universe Philippines in September 2021 and representef the country in the global pageant last month. She ended her journey in Miss Universe as part of its top 5.

She had to undergo mandatory quarantine in Pasay City after her Miss Universe 2021 stint, but has since returned to her hometown Cebu City to help in relief efforts for typhoon Odette victims. /ra

READ MORE: Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray shimmer in their green evening gown