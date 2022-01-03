Vaccination Operations Center, EOC of Mandaue moved to public market building

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Mandaue City Vaccine Operations Center (VOC) and Emergency Operations Center have already transferred to the second floor of the city’s Public Market.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, VOC operations head, said part of the market would be the Operations Center of the VOC.

The VOC have transferred to the market because the Mandaue City Sports Complex, which was one of the city’s biggest vaccination sites, was established as the city’s relief operations center for fire and typhoon Odette victims.

Dargantes added that the office of the Emergency Operations Center at the city’s library was damaged by the super typhoon Odette, the operation center was also transferred to the market’s second floor sharing with the VOC.

Currently, only the Pacific Mall vaccination site has opened and the city government has also started to conduct barangay-based COVID-19 vaccination, which both will only cater to second dosers and those who would want to receive booster shots.

Dargantes said the Parkmall Vaccination site would be opened again on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, which would prioritize second dosers, and those who would want to receive booster shots.

Dargantes said they were prioritizing second dosers and booster shots because they could not ensure that the data of first dosers would be sent to the data box considering the problems with the internet connection.

She said that they could not also be sure that the text would be received by the vaccinees.

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, chairperson of the committee on health, said the city’s other vaccination sites that included the UCLM new campus building and J Centre Mall were not yet ready to open again because of the damage caused by super typhoon Odette

Dargantes said because of the limited sites they were revisiting their plan to conduct COVID-19 vaccination at the barangays as a regular vaccination like measles, among others.

Ruiz said this would also help to encourage more vaccinees because they had seen that more individuals would want to be vaccinated when the vaccination would be nearer to them.

