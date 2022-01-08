Wasting no time: Santisima heads straight to training camp after arriving in LA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger, Jeo “Santino” Santisima is making the most out of his training in the United States for his February 5 bout against American Joet Gonzales in a Top Rank/ESPN+ fight card at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The 25-year old pride of Aroroy, Masbate, arrived in Los Angeles, California, last December 31 along with his trainer, Michael Domingo with bigger things in mind.

They went straight to training at the famous Wild Card Gym in downtown Los Angeles beside top-caliber boxers.

According to Santisima, he trained alongside former stablemate and WBO International featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo and former world champion Marlon Tapales at the Wild Card Gym.

“Second time na ni nako mag training diri sa Wild Card. Kadtong una nakong training diri, kadtong duwa mi ni Navarrete (Emanuel). Naka train ko diri ato ug balig one week,” said Santisima.

What makes his training there more productive, he said, is he was able to spar with Ancajas and Armenian world title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan.

“Ganina nag sparring mi ni champ Jerwin Ancajas. Nag adjust pa lang ko diri kay bag-o pa mi abot,” revealed Santisima.

Before he flew to Los Angeles, Santisima served as the sparring partner to four-division world champion Donnie Nietes in Cebu.

Santisima, the current No. 8 in the WBO featherweight division rankings, is gunning for an upset against Gonzales, who is ranked No 5.

A win against Gonzales will surely improve his chances to get another crack at a world crown.

Santisima’s first shot for the world title came up short when he lost to Navarrete for the WBO world super-bantamweight strap in 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Santisima has a record of 21 wins (18 knockouts) and three defeats.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Gonzales of Glendora, California, sports a record of 24-2 (win-loss) with 14 knockouts. He is a former WBO inter-continental featherweight champion.

/rcg

