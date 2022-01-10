Day 1 of Election Gun Ban: No major crimes reported in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No major crimes were reported in Central Visayas during the start of the implementation of the election gun ban on Sunday, January 9, until early morning on Monday, Jan. 10.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7), said the different police units here were also able to display their readiness during the conduct of Comelec checkpoints from midnight on Monday, Jan. 10, until 6 a.m. of the same day.

“This signals the police’s readiness on strict implementation of checkpoints in different cities and municipalities to address threats in peace and order and public safety as the May 2022 National and Local election is nearing,” Vega said in a statement that was released early on Monday morning.

A total of 2, 000 checkpoints were set up in parts of the country, including Central Visayas, Monday dawn that was participated by around 14, 000 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Commission on Elections.

Vega thanked the public for their cooperation.

“PRO 7 is grateful for the public’s cooperation and personnel manning the checkpoints, with the presence of poll officers and other representatives on the first day of implementation of Comelec checkpoints in the region. It was successful,” he said.

The implementation of the gun ban and the conduct of Comelec checkpoints will continue until June 8, which is the official end of the election season in the country.

During the period, only law enforcers, who are on duty, are authorized to carry their service firearms outside of their homes and workplaces.

Violators will be arrested and penalized.

As a preparation for the May 2022 elections, Vega said, they also created a Regional Election Monitoring Action Center (REMAC-7) that is stationed at the PRO-7 headquarters located along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

REMAC-7 personnel are tasked to monitor the peace and order situation in the region and the conduct of election-related activities 24/7.

“Let us support the government’s measures intended to provide greater security and create conditions for recovery during the crisis. Magtinabangay lang ta!,” Vega added. / dcb

