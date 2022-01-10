Team Kramer’s eldest, Kendra, growing up to be a very beautiful young lady

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kendra superstar is what she used to call herself growing up.

Now, that she is slowly becoming a lady, Team Kramer’s eldest daughter, Clair Kendra Kramer is turning heads with her photos as she grows beautifully over the years.

With the help of the modern-day technology, Kendra together with her two other siblings, Scarlet and Gavin they were able to grow up in front of many people who followed them since before “vlogging” was in.

Now, that she is 12 years old, their avid fans and followers can’t believe that the “I-want-wine” crying baby is now turning into a beautiful lady.

In a recent photo uploaded on their official Facebook page, Team Kramer, Doug Kramer, father of Kendra penned a short but meaningful caption.

“No one in this world can love you more than me. I love you Kenny -Daddy.”

Here are some of the photos Kendra uploaded over her Instagram page.

