Liloan, Talisay set up free coworking spaces

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several local governments here have started opening free coworking space for their constituents who need electricity and stable internet connection for their work.

The latest is the local government of Liloan whose mayor, Christina Frasco, announced that their town hall’s plaza will be used as a free coworking space starting this Wednesday, January 12.

“This is a service we are offering for free to help those whose homes have not yet been energized by VECO (Visayan Electric), and are in need of electricity and internet to be able to work from home,” said Frasco in a post on social media.

Liloan’s free coworking space will be open daily, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. but accommodation will be made through ‘first-come-first-served’ basis, and only for Liloan residents.

The establishment’s maximum capacity is initially capped at 100 people per day, the mayor added.

“(Those who would want to avail) must present proof of work-from-home arrangement such as Company ID and Certification from Company allowing the said arrangement,” said Frasco.

It is also open for freelancers provided they can present proof of work.

Live streaming and online gaming, however, are not allowed.

In the south, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas also announced that they would be putting up a work-from-home station in the Talisay City Hall’s grounds.

Like the one in Liloan, only residents of Talisay City will be able to use the dedicated coworking space.

It’s almost a month since Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) struck central and southern Cebu but most parts, including Metro Cebu, remain without power and with weak telecommunication connection.

Odette destroyed billions worth of infrastructure in Cebu, including poles and cables supplying electricity and internet connection.

