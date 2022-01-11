178K consumers now have water supply – MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More households and consumers now have water supply.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced that at least 178,000 of its consumers now have running water, corresponding to 85 percent of its total consumers.

“As of January 10, MCWD’s daily water production has reached 203,500 cubic meters or 85 percent of its normal daily water production of 240,000 cubic meters,” said MCWD.

Of 138 production wells of the water utility, 78 are already energized by Visayan Electric while 25 are being powered by generator sets.

Water supply in 118 barangays within its service area has been restored.

MCWD has a total of 200,000 connections in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay as well as the towns of Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion and Cordova.

It must be noted that several pocket areas within Metro Cebu are now being served by private suppliers.

To avoid people lining up by the roadside to fetch water from MCWD’s delivery trucks, the water district will directly inject the supply to the distribution line so that MCWD consumers can get water from the tap.

For weeks since the Typhoon Odette, the Metro Cebu Water District has been bringing water to the people through water tankers serving all those who want to fetch even if they are not MCWD consumers.

MCWD will install a generator set to its booster station in PBN, Lahug to serve more consumers in the elevated portion of Lahug.

The water district has also started serving portions of Maracas and Nivel Hills as Visayan Electric has energized its booster station on Wilson St. in Lahug.

