Two more vaccination sites eyed in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Vaccine Operations Center is planning to identify two more vaccination sites to cater to more vaccinees.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, VOC Operations head, said the additional vaccination sites will be probably in private establishments like malls.

Ligaya said they are catching up on vaccinating second dosers.

She said about 16,000 individuals who were vaccinated during the National Vaccination Days last November 2021 were expected to receive their second dose on the third week of December 2021.

But because of super typhoon Odette, the COVID-19 vaccinations were temporarily suspended for more than a week.

“Nagsugat na gyud siya (second dosers) karun tanan, mao na atoang giapas ron, said Ligaya.

She said they would probably have a separate site for individuals who would want to receive their first dose.

Currently, all of the city’s vaccinations sites, except for the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, which was used as the city’s relief operation center, are open.

Ligaya said these sites will prioritize second dosers and those who would want to receive booster shots. But she said they would also accommodate individuals who want to receive their first dose.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the VOC also conducted a COVID-19 booster vaccination of Mandaue City Hall employees at the City Health Office.

Dargantes said they would still accept individuals who would go to the office to receive boosters or a second dose.

But she said they are limiting the capacity because the internet connection is still not so stable. She said they need to send data and update the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center about the vaccination.

