Ace Doctors offer free online consultation

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A group of doctors, who believe in the advocacies of former Tourism Secretary Joseph Ace Durano, have banded together to offer free online consultation especially to Cebuanos who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The Doctors for a Better Cebu, Ace Doctors on Facebook, started to offer their services for free on Wednesday, January 12.

They cater to both adult and pedia patients.

“We prioritize patients who have COVID-19 symptoms. Please take note we are not 24/7 teleconsulation as we still are short of manpower but rest assured, we will try to serve you as promptly as we can,” the group said in a social media post.

See consultation scheduled below:

A weekly consultation schedule will posted on the official Facebook pages of Ace Doctors and Ace Durano for guidance.

Durano, who is running for Cebu governor in the May 2022 elections, said he is very grateful to the doctors participating in the free teleconsulation program saying that “it is very timely now that (COVID-19) cases in both Metro Cebu and the province are rising.”

“Dako kaayo akong pasalamat sa sakripisyo sa mga kaigsunan natong mga doktors para sa mga Cebuano. Karong panahona nga garecover pa ta sa Odette ug lisud ang pagbyahe para magpakonsulta, kaning libreng online consultation dako na kaayo ni nga tabang para sa atong mga igsuon,” he said.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy