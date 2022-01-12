Mandaue health official urges fully vaccinated individuals to get booster shots

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City has already administered over 10,000 COVID-19 booster doses.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the City Health Office, said as of Tuesday, January 11, 2021, they have already administered 10,474 COVID-19 booster doses.

But Catulong said this is still a small number considering over 200,000 individuals in the city have already completed their second doses.

Catulong is encouraging fully vaccinated residents to get booster shots for additional protection, especially since the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and since there is a new threat of the Omicron variant.

Catulong said that according to the Department of Health, fully vaccinated individuals can get their booster doses at least three months after they received their second dose.

All vaccination sites in the city offer booster shots.

Currently, vaccination sites opened are the UCLM new campus building, Pacific Mall, Parkmall, and J Centre Mall.

Aside from this, they also conduct COVID-19 vaccination at the city health office every Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The city also conducts offsite COVID-19 vaccination in different barangays.

/bmjo

