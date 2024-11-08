Cagayan Province after Marce: Northern towns in shambles

TUGUEGARAO CITY — In Cagayan province, the northern towns are in disarray after Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) wreaked havoc across the region.

Marce made landfalls in Santa Ana and Sanchez Mira on Thursday, November 7, 2024, according to reports.

Telecommunications and power supplies remain down due to damaged cables and power lines, severely affecting residents in the affected areas.

Rogelio Sending Jr., Cagayan provincial information officer, reported extensive damage, with many homes and buildings left roofless, while uprooted trees and debris litter streets, particularly in Santa Ana, Sanchez Mira, Gonzaga, Sta. Teresita, Ballesteros, Claveria, and Buguey. Ongoing clearing operations are underway to remove the wreckage.

In Malanao village, Lal-lo, major roads are flooded, and the area is strewn with fallen trees and debris, as shown in social media posts by resident Hans Orel.

Princess Santiago, public relations officer for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, announced that power transmission service had been partially restored in some parts of Cagayan and Apayao by 9:12 p.m. on Thursday.

The restoration includes the Tuguegarao-Magapit 69kV line, which serves parts of Cagayan Electric Cooperative 1 and 2, but the Alcala-Magapit-Lal-lo 69kV line remains isolated.

Efforts to restore full services continue as authorities work to address the widespread damage.

