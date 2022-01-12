Those with ‘totally damaged’ houses in Cebu province first to get rebuilding assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Supplies are here and contracts are signed for the rebuilding of houses in Cebu province damaged by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

And the provincial government will be prioritizing the distribution of rebuilding assistance to residents whose houses were completely destroyed during Odette’s onslaught.

The Capitol and at least 47 firms on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the former’s rebuilding program called Dasig Sugbo.

Present in the event were Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, 6th District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Provincial Director Rose Mae Quiñanola, and Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Steven Yu, and James Co on behalf of the partner merchants and distributors.

The MOA signing formalized the agreement between the provincial government and members of the private sector that will be supplying the needed building materials to all 36 localities badly hit by Odette.

Prior to Wednesday’s event, Garcia said they will be prioritizing residents whose houses were totally damaged due to Odette.

“Emphasize ha. Nga totally damaged sa usa,” said Garcia.

(We will emphasize. The totally damaged first.)

As of January 10, an initial batch of more than 100 crates containing Capitol-bought galvanized iron sheets, fiberboards, screws, and nails have been transferred to local government units, said Rodel Bontuyan, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (Penro) who was tasked to oversee the distribution of building materials.

The Dasig Sugbo initiative will replicate the model of Sugbo Negosyo, in which beneficiaries will be using coupons to procure materials.

Garcia said that as of the moment, the Capitol is still processing the quick-response (QR) codes to be placed on the Dasig Sugbo cards and coupons.

The province has identified at least 90,000 households that are qualified to receive free building materials from the local government. Each household will be granted a coupon amounting to P5,000.

They will only have to scan the QR codes attached in purchasing the materials from partner suppliers, supermarkets, and distributors. Beneficiaries are not allowed to buy non-essential items such as cosmetics, liquor, cigarettes, to name some, using the Capitol’s coupon or card.

The province has set aside P2 billion for its overall rebuilding effort.

Odette hit central and southern Cebu last December 16, 2021, leaving a massive trail of destruction including billions of damaged infrastructure and properties.

