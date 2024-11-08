ABDCI’s Legacy Hall: A timeless tribute to 115 years of benevolence

In a celebration grounded in more than a century of unwavering service, the Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Incorporated (ABDCI) memorializes its 115th founding anniversary with a reminder of its indelible footprints in the community through the unveiling of its Legacy Hall, aptly titled “Through the Years.”

From the birth pains of growing a hospital in our early days to navigating the uncertainty of a global pandemic in recent years and to reaching this 115-year mark today, we have remained true to our mission [of] providing quality healthcare, fostering unity, and improving the lives of the communities we serve. Benito Gaisano Chairman of the Board Asosacion Benevola de Cebu Incorporatted (ABDCI)

Nestled within the upper ground floor of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue, the space represents more than an exhibit—it is an immersive journey through its 115 years of steadfast service and community support since its inception in the year 1909.

“The legacy hall is not just a collection of photos and memories; it is a bridge between our past and future. It reminds us of the humble beginnings of the Asociacion Benevola de Cebu Incorporated and how a small clinic for Chinese immigrants has transformed into a significant institution that serves the wider community,” cites ABDCI President and CEO, Dr. Helen Po.

CEO Po also revealed that the wall will remain as a forever monument to pay homage to those who made ABDCI’s legacy deserving of celebration.

ABDCI owns and manages several key medical establishments in Cebu, including Chong Hua Hospital in Cebu City, Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue, and Chong Hua Medical Mall, as well as other ventures such as the Benevola Memorial Garden and soon the Benevola de Cebu Foundation.

Getting into detail: Unforgettable stories, unsung heroes

At the heart of the “Through the Years” Legacy Hall are stories worth reminiscing. Through the carefully curated historical recounts, visitors can witness the recognitions that ABDCI has received from various renowned award bodies as well as its evolution from humble beginnings to its present-day prominence as a beacon of care and benevolence serving the Cebuano community and families nationwide.

The hall suffused with vivid displays of images, records, and cherished memorabilia, each telling tales of a commitment so deep it has woven itself into the very fabric of public service. Further, it echoes the voices of the unsung heroes whose dedication built the organization’s reputation: the pioneers, the predecessors, and the current hallmarks, as well as the countless healers who offered their expertise to make sure that hearts continue beating.

Stepping into the Legacy Hall is like stepping back through time and forward into a future of boundless hope. Each corner whispers the stories of perseverance, dreams pursued, and lives touched.

Visit the “Through the Years” Legacy Hall now at Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. For unmatched healthcare services, contact Chong Hua Hospital via its official Facebook page.