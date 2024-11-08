UV Green Lancers edge out Benedicto Cheetahs in thrilling Cesafi match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers emerged victorious in a hard-fought 71-68 battle against the Benedicto College Cheetahs in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, November 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers’ win handed the Cheetahs their first loss of the season, snapping Benedicto College’s four-game winning streak.

With this victory, UV improved to a 6-1 record, solidifying their hold on the No. 2 spot in the standings as the elimination round nears its end.

The victory did not come easily for UV, as they faced a determined Cheetahs squad that kept the game close until the final moments. The match featured two lead changes and four ties, with Benedicto College getting off to a fast start and leading 14-12 after the first quarter.

UV eventually settled in after a sluggish start, building an 11-point lead, 44-33, midway through the third period.

However, Benedicto mounted a spirited comeback, launching an 18-7 run that culminated in a fast-break layup from Serge Gabines off an AJ Tolipas steal, tying the game at 51-all.

With momentum swinging back and forth, the Green Lancers managed to take a narrow 58-54 lead entering the final frame.

The Cheetahs quickly cut the gap to two, 56-58, with a steal and layup by Kenneth Babalcon, but UV’s Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda responded with a layup of his own, stretching the lead back to two possessions.

The Green Lancers continued to fend off the Cheetahs’ advances, extending their lead to six, 64-58, following consecutive baskets from Ivan Alsolsa and team captain Jimpaul Amistoso. A timely three-pointer from AJ Sacayan, who had just been substituted in, pushed UV’s lead to nine, 67-58. Shortly after, Raul Gentallan widened the gap further to 11 points with a fast-break layup, 69-58, providing UV with much-needed breathing room.

Allen Angelo Alicando managed to halt UV’s momentum, splitting a pair of free throws to bring Benedicto within ten, 59-69, with just over three minutes left. The Cheetahs continued to fight, with Tolipas and Nicole Jay Cabañero cutting the deficit to six, 63-69. Froiland Maglasang’s late layup, however, restored UV’s lead to eight, 71-63, with two minutes remaining.

In the final minute, the Cheetahs rallied with a 5-0 run led by Bulan, who sank a layup followed by a corner three-pointer off back-to-back UV turnovers, bringing Benedicto within striking distance, 68-71.

Despite a final turnover from UV, Bulan’s potential game-tying three-pointer missed its mark, allowing the Green Lancers to retain possession and run down the clock as time expired.

Gentallan led the Green Lancers with a game-high 20 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting, adding three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Maglasang contributed 17 points, while Alsolsa chipped in with 15.

Bulan, who had topped the score sheet for Benedicto in their previous win over the USPF Panthers, once again led his team with 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and a steal. Denrick Orgong supported with 11 points.

Statistically, both teams fought evenly, with Benedicto edging UV in points in the paint, 34-32, while UV converted more points off turnovers, 26-24. Benedicto showed efficiency on second-chance points, leading UV 10-4, while the Green Lancers capitalized on fast-break opportunities, 12-7, and received solid contributions from their bench, outscoring Benedicto’s reserves 30-25. /clorenciana

