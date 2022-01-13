CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Lumad Basakanon of Cebu to bring Sinulog Festival to South Korea on May 2022

CEBU, Philippines — After being hailed as grand champion in the Sinulog Festival Ritual Showdown last 2020, Lumad Basakanon will once again display its world-class talent in South Korea this coming May.

In a Facebook post, former Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, Ricky Ballesteros, announced that Tribu Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas joined the top 4 contingents that were invited to perform in the 2022 Daegu Colorful Festival in Daegu, South Korea, together with groups from Japan, Russia, and Singapore.

“We will offer this to Sr. Sto Niño and late Dance Master of Lumad Basakanon Alison Ray Batulan who died recently,” said Junil Sarsaba, former Lumad Basakanon dancer and now the group’s exclusive nurse.

Sarsaba was part of the Lumad Basakanon since 2004.

”Lumad Basakanon is truly an inspiration kay dinha ko na mold kung unsa ang naa nako karon,” Sarsaba said.

As a former Sinulog dancer never nawala ang akong pagdayeg ug pagpangadye sa Balaang Bata Sr. Sto. Niño ug panata nako sa Lumad Basakanon na mo serve ko nila every year sa Sinulog.”

Despite the cancellation of the Sinulog activities this year, Lumad Basakanon made sure that this will not hinder them from celebrating the most awaited festival in Cebu.

“Bisan walay Sinulog activities karon naa mi gihimo sa atubangan sa Barangay Hall Basak San Nicolas nga dako na Altar para sa Balaang Bata. Wala gyud namo gikalimtan ang Feast ni Sr. Sto Niño bisan paman sa kalamidad nga ato nasinati,” he told CDN Digital.

Aside from winning as grand champion in Sinulog Festival Ritual Showdown 2020, Lumad Basakanon was also awarded the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality under the Free Interpretation Category.

According to Sarsaba, Lumad Basakanon represented the country in some international competitions like World Dance Carnival in Purwakarta Indonesia in 2016 and Wonju Dynamic Dance Festival in South Korea last 2017, where they emerged grand champion in the International category. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy