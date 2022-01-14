Plan ahead for a safe Sinulog Weekend at SM Seaside City Cebu

The Queen City of the South, Cebu, is not only home to the country’s most scenic views and attractions, but it is also the venue of one of the grandest festivals in the world.

Aside from being a business hub and center for leisure, the city is known for the Fiesta Señor— a weeklong celebration that commemorates the Feast of the Sto. Niño.

As you attend Novena Masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, there are also various ways to celebrate the 457th Fiesta Señor in January.

Kicking off the new year, Cebu is loaded with AweSM and safe events from exhibits, local product offerings, to Sinulog happenings that you can enjoy with your family and friends.

As we celebrate Sinulog 2022 with hope and cheer of the fresh year, here are seven significant events this January at SM Seaside City Cebu’s one-stop festival experience- AweSM Cebu from January 7 to 16, 2022.

Paglaum Art Display

Aside from religious celebrations and traditions, Cebu is noted to be a center for different disciplines in art.

This Fiesta Señor, indulge your creative senses in this fundraising exhibit by 24 of the most brilliant visual artists from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao from January 15 to 31, 2022 located at the Lower Ground Floor, Mountain Wing Atrium

Paglaum Art Display is also a benefit event for the affected families of Typhoon Odette.

Santo Niño: Gasa sa Katawhang Pilipinhon

Every Fiesta Señor celebration, Cebuanos take their Sto. Niño images to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, which makes the celebration more meaningful as you see devotees dancing to the “Pit Senyor!” chant with their personal Sto. Niño images and statues.

Santo Niño: Gasa sa Katawhang Pilipinhon, an exhibit of various images of the Holy Child Jesus gives you the opportunity to have a closer look at many Sto. Niño images owned by devotees.

Explore a showcase of these images owned by Cebuano families from January 13 to 31, 2022 at the Upper Ground Floor, Cube Wing

Novena Mass Live Streaming

To ensure a safe and secure Fiesta Señor 2022, live streaming of the Novena Masses are broadcasted inside SM Seaside City Cebu with a controlled and safe venue for a solemn mass.

As you enjoy a day out with your family at SM Seaside City Cebu, hear mass and attend the Fiesta Señor Novena as broadcasted live from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu from January 7 to 16, 2022 at the Lower Ground Floor, Seaview Wing.

Novena Mass schedules: 11AM – 12:30PM ; 12:30PM – 2PM ; 2PM – 3;30PM ; 3:30PM – 5PM ; 5PM – 6:30PM ; 6:30PM – 8PM

AweSM Cebu Sale

As we welcome the brand new year and as we safely celebrate Sinulog 2022 with our loved ones at SM Seaside City Cebu, take advantage of aweSM deals and discounts after attending the Novena mass around the mall.

Get festive as you treat yourself and your family with good bargains from participating stores starting January 7 to 16, 2022.

Experience AweSM

Why not share the delight of the Fiesta Señor celebration by supporting Cebuano delicacies and products made by locals?

Cebu is truly the home of the tastiest, crispiest, and most delicious Lechon! Have a full Cebu Lechon experience from participating municipalities, or shop for local products.

While strolling for Cebuano picks, pose for a selfie at the Glowing Music Box for a one-stop AweSM festival experience this January 13 to16, 2022 located at the Mountain Wing Atrium.

AweSM Sugbo Mercado Aside from Cebu’s famous lechon and local products, embark on a gastronomic feast at Cebu’s first open air roof-deck food park in the South!AweSM Sugbo Mercado takes pride in gathering all your favorites and cravings in one place, safe and secure for your family to enjoy a delicious meal or tasty drink at the 3rd floor, The Sky Park!

AweSM TikTok Challenge

Bring out your best festival moves and join the AweSM TikTok Dance Challenge at the Glowing Music Box located at the Mountain Wing Atrium for a chance to win SM Shopping Money and a doughnut voucher from Krispy Kreme. Promo runs from January 13 – 16.

Don’t forget that as we celebrate the Fiesta Señor 2022, remain to follow health protocols and safety guidelines to stay safe and make memories more enjoyable.

For more details follow SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu on their Official Facebook and Instagram accounts to be updated. Viva Pit Senyor!