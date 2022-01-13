Chapels in Cebu City not allowed to hold processions, Novena Masses under Alert Level 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chapels within Cebu City parishes are not allowed to hold processions, Fiesta Señor activities, or Novena Masses while the city is under Alert Level 3.

In a circular sent to parishes within Cebu City, the Archdiocese of Cebu said that in order to curb the COVID-19 cases rising in the city, the chapels were urged not to conduct crowd gathering activities.

“With Cebu City about to be placed under ALERT LEVEL III, our dear Archbishop is suspending the celebration of Novena and Fiesta Chapel Masses during the duration of the Alert III status, that is beginning on January 14 – 31. Also, chapel processions, either mobile or foot, are likewise strictly prohibited,” said Monsignor Renato Beltran, the archdiocesan chancellor.

“However, said Masses mentioned above may still be celebrated online or virtually or in our respective parish churches. This is our way of doing our share in our continuing collaboration and cooperation with all the agencies in stemming the CoVid transmission,” Beltran said.

The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has recently requested the barangays not to hold any Sinulog-related activities to avoid crowding.

Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that barangays should look to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño as an example for holding Sinulog activities.

He noted that the Basilica canceled all physical activities, turned Novena Masses into virtual masses, and opted for a limited mobile procession.

Barangays should also follow suit and avoid holding any form of physical activities for Sinulog.

/dbs

