Rama to establishments: Don’t hold Sinulog parties

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reminds establishments that they should not be holding crowd-gathering parties during the celebration of Sinulog this weekend.

The COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Cebu City with 778 active cases and although the hospital utilization rate remains low, the city wants to neutralize the COVID-19 threat.

Typhoon Odette damaged many of the isolation centers and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is avoiding the filling up of isolation centers and hospitals.

Even the city government canceled all Sinulog-related activities save for a virtual Sinulog presentation on January 16, 2022, to avoid crowding and to avoid unnecessary expenses while the city recovers from the typhoon.

For the mayor, there is no reason to hold a party this year with the current circumstances. Yet the mayor said he will not issue a special directive to impose a liquor or party ban on Sinulog.

“We already have the ordinances against liquor and intoxication. They know pretty well that there is a thing such as a liquor ordinance. If they want to make more trouble for themselves…I mean, let’s be disciplined.”

“There is no activity, what is there to hold a party?” said Rama.

Rama also notes that establishments that will insist on holding parties during Sinulog will face the consequences such as possible suspension or temporary closure.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has been instructed to monitor the city during Sinulog Day on January 16 and ensure that no crowding will happen on that day.

The mayor said he wants outposts to be placed in strategic areas in the city so the police will be able to monitor the public’s movement more thoroughly.

Rama appealed to the public to forego parties for now since the city is still suffering the devastation of the typhoon and the rising COVID-19 cases have become a new problem as well.

Sinulog festivities in sitios

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), urged barangays to avoid holding Sinulog-related activities in the sitios or in their barangays.

He urged them to follow the example of the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño in canceling physical activities such as the physical novena masses.

The barangay chiefs have raised concerns that many residents want to hold Sinulog masses in the parishes or chapels, but they do not know if this is allowed or not.

“It’s not about not allowing them, it’s about maayo ba na buhaton run. Let’s look to the Basilica friars as an example, nag virtual mass na gani sila. Atong panalaminan ang Basilica,” said Garganera.

Similarly, this is also the appeal of the councilor to establishments to not hold parties for Sinulog Day because this will only worsen the COVID-19 situation of the city. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

What to expect in the virtual Sinulog this Jan. 16?

Virtual Sinulog will be a fundraiser for typhoon victims

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy