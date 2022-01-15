No lockdown in Cebu amid Alert Level 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No lockdown in Cebu.

This was the reassurance released by local officials here after the national government elevated the entire island province’s quarantine classification to Alert Level 3.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Saturday, January 15, said the Capitol will sustain its focus on recovery and rebuilding the province following the devastation left by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

“My primary concern is really helping the Cebuanos getting back on their feet after they have been greatly affected by typhoon Odette,” said Garcia in a press interview.

“So, in so far as, whatever restrictions there may be under Alert Level 3, vis-a-vis what we need to do in our efforts at recovering, rehabilitating, and moving forward, then I shall have to take, give priority to Cebu first,” she added.

Garcia also said there will be no border controls around the province even as it transitions to Alert Level 3.

The province is set to meet with the mayors of Cebu City, Mandaue City, and the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) to discuss how to navigate with the new quarantine classification.

“We all agreed noh, the tri-cities, and the province, in adopting a One Cebu island policy,” Garcia continued.

The IATF announced in its latest resolution that Cebu, along with Bohol and Negros Oriental, will be placed under Alert Level 3.

The updated quarantine classification status will take effect this Sunday, January 16.

“You see, with all due respect to the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease), it is us elected leaders who are here on the ground who really know what the situation is,” added Garcia. /rcg

