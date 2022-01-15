Cebu City issues Alert Level 3 guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has issued guidelines that will have to be followed while the city remains under Alert Level 3 following the rise in COVID-19 cases here.

Under, Directive No. 01-14-2022-01 which he signed on Thursday, January 13, curfew hours will already be from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. of the next day instead of 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. The curfew hours for minors will remain from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. in accordance with an existing city ordinance.

READ: Cebu City, Mandaue City raised to Alert Level 3

However, exemptions will apply on Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees, health workers, and government personnel providing frontline and emergency services.

Also exempted are workers operating cargo vehicles and public transportation that are involved in the transport of essential goods and services.

READ: No lockdown in Cebu City for Alert Level 3

But just like the rest of the Cebuanos, these exempted individuals will still be asked to continue to observe minimum public health requirements like the wearing of face masks and the need to observe social distancing.

Cebuanos, who do not have important businesses outdoors like report for work or buy essentials, are asked to remain in their homes in compliance with OPLAN Puyo or the city’s stay-at-home policy.

HOME ISOLATION

Meanwhile, home isolation will now encouraged for households with separate room or spaces that may be converted into an isolation area for their sick family members and upon approval of designated medical personnel.

“Furthermore, the parent, guardian, head of the family, or person having custody of and exercising parental authority of and exercising parental authority over minors shall make sure that the person within the household who is swabbed and waiting for the result shall remain at home,” reads portions of Rama’s directive.

30 PERCENT CAPACITY

Establishments will be allowed to accommodate only 30 percent of its supposed indoor capacity and 50 percent for its outdoor capacity as mandate by the Interagency Task Force (IATF).

Capacity limitation also applies to public transportation.

“In relation thereto, loading and unloading of passengers must only be made at the designated bus or jeepney stops. Further, public commuters are encouraged to be vaccinated at the soonest possible time as an effort of self-protection and preservation,” reads the mayor’s directive.

READ: Entire Cebu under Alert Level 3

VACCINATION

But while stricter regulations will be imposed, Cebu City’s vaccination program will continue.

In his directive, Rama said, all of the designated vaccination sites here will also continue to cater to walk-in clients.

Also, Cebu City will continue with its Enhanced Citywide Qualitative Health and Sanitation (ECQ-HS) Drive to hasten recovery efforts from super typhoon Odette while virtual Sinulog activities will also continue on Sunday, January 16, as earlier scheduled.

Below is a copy of Directive No. 01-14-2022-01.

###

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy