Aspiring entrepreneurs from Brgy Basak Pardo get Kabuhayan aid from DOLE

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 65 spiring entrepreneurs from Barangay Basak Pardo received livelihood assistance worth P1.3 million to help them start their own businesses.

The release of the livelihood aid is part of the Kabuhayan program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in coordination with the office of Senator Sonny Angara and the Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) – Cebu City Chapter led by Cebu City Councilor Franklyn Ong.

Program beneficiaries received starter kits that will help start their own businesses like carpentry, hair salon, plumbing, and welding. Others were were given raw materials, supplies and equipments for rug making, pork and chicken meat selling, street food vending, RTW selling, and frozen goods among others.

Before the release of the aid, beneficiaries were made to undergo orientation and workshop to help them come up with the project proposal which they submitted to DOLE through their barangay.

During the recent turnover of their Kabuhayan assistance, Barangay Captain Catalina Cabardo asked the beneficiaries “to be responsible in the [use of the] starter kit assistance that will be given to them and to ensure that this will help them in starting and growing their livelihood.”

