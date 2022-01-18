Construction of P33M evac center, quarantine facility in Toledo City starts

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City in midwestern Cebu will soon have its own evacuation center and quarantine facility.

The project that is funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) cost P33 million. It is located in Sitio Tunnel in Barangay Poblacion.

An advisory from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) says that the facility will serve as quarantine area for patients with symptoms of the coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19) and will be converted into an evacuation center during calamities.

Mayor Joie Piczon-Perales led its recent groundbreaking. She was joined by Secretary Noel Felongco of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) and Engr. Norberto Gailan, the project’s inspector.

“Agi ug pagtubag sa hagit sa kasamtangang pandemya ug mga nagsingabot nga katalagman, gisubhan karon sa kagamhanan ang umaabot nga katukuran sa usa bag-o ug modernong evacuation center ug quarantine facility nga anaa mahimutang sa Sitio Tunnel, Barangay Poblacion niining dakbayan,” reads an advisory posted by the city’s Public Information Office.

As of Sunday, January 16, the city already logged a total of 48 active cases of the infection, of which, 16 were logged on the same day.

