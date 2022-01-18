Cebu City starts to accommodate non-residents in need of booster shots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residency will no longer be used as a basis to administer booster shots here.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, in-charge of the Cebu City Health Department, said on Tuesday, January 18, that they have been accepting non-residents who are in need of booster shots since last week.

However, Ibones said, said that preference will still be given to city residents considering their manpower limitations.

“Midawat ta og dili taga Cebu City but naa lang tay limitation pod kay ato pod sang iprioritize ang mga taga Cebu City. Unya og kung dili kaayo busy, unya gamay ra ang mga tawo sa atoang site, mudawat ta,” Ibones said.

(We now accept non-residents but we continue to prioritize those who are from Cebu City considering our limitations. If we are no longer that busy, after we have already served our regular clients, then we will already start to accommodate them.)

From December 21, 2021 to January 15, 2022, the city was able to administer 16, 918 shots to those who were scheduled to have their first dose and 124,423 shots to those who were already set to receive their second dose.

Also, they were able to administer 17, 831 booster shots, Ibones said.

In all, Ibones said, that they were able to vaccinate 169, 232 individuals, including minors, during the said period.

Despite their manpower concerns, Ibones said, they are still able to vaccinate 10,000 to 15,000 individuals daily at the city’s 17 vaxx sites.

