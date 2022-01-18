PH rowers put up decent showing in Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino rowers made a strong impression in the Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships held over the weekend.

This as they finished the international rowing competition with six silvers and two bronze medals.

Olympian Chris Nievarez vied in the international rowing event and finished with a silver medal after clocking in six minutes and 25.90 seconds in the men’s under-23 2,000-meter event.

Another Filipino rower, 19-year old Kristine Paraon, salvaged two silver medals in the under-23 women’s 2,000m and 500m events.

She and Nievarez were joined by Zuriel Sumintac (men’s lightweight 500m), Joachim de Jesus (under-23 men’s lightweight 500m), and Alyssa Go (under-23 women’s lightweight 500m), in bagging silver medals each in their respective categories.

The Filipino rowers did their respective performances at the Philippine Rowing Association (PRA) headquarters at the La Mesa Dam in Quezon City under a bubble setup.

Christian Joseph Jasmin (men’s lightweight 2000 meters) and Kharl Julianne Sha (women’s lightweight under-23 500 meters) chipped in the bronze medals.

“We are very satisfied with the performance of our rowers that despite the Covid-19 pandemic that limits face-to-face and actual training on the water, they stayed in competitive form,” PRA president Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said.

“We are looking forward to the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi and the Asian Games in Hangzhou later this year, and this is a good start for the team as they gear up for these major international competitions.”

The Asian Rowing Virtual Indoor Championships was organized by the Asian Rowing Federation and hosted by the Hong Kong China Rowing Association.

The competition is one of several sanctioned events for qualification to the World Rowing Indoor Championships held virtually.

The other Filipino rowers who took part in the competition were Karl Julliane Sha, Joanie Delgaco, Amelyn Pagulayan, Athens Greece Tolentino, Van Maxilom, Edgar Ilas, and Ateneo’s Emmanuel Joseph Obaña, as well as coach Con Fornea.

