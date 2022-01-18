NBI-7 warns hoarders of flu medicines, sellers of fake meds

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is on the lookout for the possible hoarding of fever and flu medicines as well as the selling of fake drugs amid reports of shortages of these medicines.

NBI-7 Director Atty. Renan Oliva said they have already included this in their monitoring program.

Oliva said they have been continuously investigating and monitoring possible hoarding of oxygen tanks and other medical supplies, overpricing, among others as mandated by the Department of Justice to NBI Director Eric Distor and Assistant Director Antonio Pagatpat.

Oliva said all NBI offices were mobilized to check out those who are taking advantage of the current situation.

Oliva said though, that they have yet to see hoarders of flu medicines and have yet to receive reports about the selling of fake drugs.

Oliva is encouraging people to report to them if they have information or know someone hoarding and selling fake medicines.

He said several charges await those who will be caught.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama confirmed the shortage in the supply of medicines in Cebu, saying that since last week, people had reported not being able to buy flu medicines at the pharmacies.

Some pharmacies have also already issued notices of their out-of-stock medicines. /rcg

