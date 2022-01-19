Let’s take a trip down Joshua Garcia’s Tiktok videos

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Joshua Garcia is making hearts melt yet again over on Tiktok.

The young leading man has posted his third Tiktok content earlier today, Wednesday, January 19.

The 24-year-old actor danced to the tune of the Tiktok hit, “Originaltion” which garnered 20 million views after uploading the video 22 hours ago.

He simply captioned the video by saying, “Call me 🤙🏻 #fyp.”

Joshua Garcia's new Tiktok dance video CALL HIM DAW! 😱😍WATCH: Joshua Garcia is yet again back with another Tiktok entry! Looks like another Tiktok trend is coming our way, thanks to Joshua's new Tiktok video. Oh did we mention it now has 18 million-plus views in a span of 18 hours? Also, Joshua Garcia is now trending on Twitter! 🎥: Joshua Garcia via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Joshua has not yet followed anyone over on his Tiktok account but already has 4.3 million followers after posting his first Tiktok video in December of last year.

The said the video made headlines too as it hit 91.8 million views.

Let’s take a look at the Tiktok videos uploaded by Joshua as of January 19. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy