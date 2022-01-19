Sheryn Regis and girlfriend Mel De Guia get couple tattoos from Whang-Od

CEBU, Philippines — Cebuana singer Sheryn Regis and her girlfriend Mel De Guia got matching couple tattoos from the country’s oldest mambabatok, Kalinga’s Whang-Od.

Regis shared some snaps of them getting a tattoo on Instagram and captioned her post, “A memorable experience with a Legendary Tattoo Artist APO WHANG-OD described as the “last” and oldest “mambabatok” of the larger Kalinga ethnic group.”

Both of them got their matching tattoos on their backs and Whang Od’s three-dot signature on their hands. De Guia got another tattoo on her right arm.

De Guia shared on her YouTube vlog that it was Regis’ first time to get inked.

Regis said that seeing Whang-od is a dream come true.

Last December, Regis confirmed her relationship with De Guia.

In an interview with Ogie Diaz, she shared that her ex-partner and daughter accepted her after she revealed her sexuality to them.

