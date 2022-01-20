Some vax sites in Cebu City to temporarily close for disinfection

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to increase here, health officials will be implementing precautionary measures in vaccination centers.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, announced that several vaccination sites in the city will be temporarily closed in the coming days for disinfection.

Ibones said that this Friday, January 21, the city’s inoculation site housed in Robinsons Cybergate will undergo disinfection. It will be reopened this Saturday, January 22.

On Saturday, the City Health Department is also expected to momentarily stop COVID-19 inoculation in SM Seaside City Cebu.

“Nakita pud nato nga dagnan na pud tag mga doctors and nurses and even encoders nga nangasakit pud wala gani ta makuan ana bisan kita nangaigo. But sige lang, life must go on. Vaccination must go on. Naa lang tay gamay changes lang”, said Ibones.

The city health official also clarified that the city-wide inoculation drive will not stop just because they will be doing massive and deep cleaning in several vaccination sites.

Cebu City currently has 17 vaccination centers, including those holding pediatric vaccinations for minors aged 12 to 17 years old.

On the other hand, Ibones also announced that the city will now be accepting individuals wanting to get the booster dose even if they were not previously inoculated here.

Cebu City has already administered over 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began last April in 2021. /rcg

