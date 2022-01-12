‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy takes effect in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Bad news for individuals who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced that starting on Monday, January 11, they already started to implement the city government’s “No Vaccination, No Entry” policy in establishments.

“So karon, ato na strictly implement especially ang directives ni Mayor (Michael Rama) that only those vaccinated individual ang pwede mosulod sa mga establishments,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for police operations.

Aside from restricting the mobility of unvaccinated people, the police will also be reintroducing their Oplan Bulabog as COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.

Parilla said they started receiving reports that several establishments have not been enforcing health protocols within their properties, prompting them to carry out Oplan Bulabog once again.

The police also announced that the city government has ordered to increase the fines for health protocol violators from P500 to P1,000.

“Mao na atong focus, to check all establishments nga wala na gisunod ang protocols. Daghan nasad ta nadakpan sa curfew and at the same time not wearing a facemask. Again ato ipahibawo nga naa pa gyud tay curfew,” he explained.

Cebu City is currently under Alert Level 2 until January 31. The city’s curfew hours run from 12 midnight to 3 a.m. the next day.

As of January 11, the city’s number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 778 after registering 169 new infections that day.

This is the third, straight day for the city to record triple digits in its number of daily new COVID-19 cases.

RELATED STORIES

Lack of internet connection, a challenge to vaccination – Cebu City Health

Vaccination program in Cebu City picks up pace

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy