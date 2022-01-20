Mandaue City vaccinates more than 20K minors vs COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 24,000 minors aged 12 to 17 years old in Mandaue City are already vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes said they have master listed 64,310 minors aged 0 to 17 years old.

Dargantes said their master listing is ongoing as she estimated the city’s minor generation to reach over 87,000.

Mandaue City started vaccinating its minors on November 4, 2021.

She said all the city’s vaccination sites cater to minors though only the J-Centre Mall and Parkmall are accommodating first dosers because they have a more stable internet connection.

Dargantes said they are also preparing for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old.

She said they had already master listed 14, 102 minors from this bracket and are just waiting for the guidelines from the national government especially from the Philippine Pediatric Society and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines (PIDSP) to start inoculating this age group.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), in her briefing at the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, said the COVID-19 inoculation of children aged five to 11 years old will start as soon as the guidelines are released.

She said the vaccination would probably start in February. /rcg

