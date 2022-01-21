Cebu City records 1,126 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has once again broken its record of daily new COVID-19 cases on January 20, 2022.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) revealed on January 21, 2022, that upon verification the city actually recorded 1,126 new cases on Thursday with a daily positivity rate of 50 percent.

Both figures, 1,126 new cases and a 50 percent positivity rate are record highs for Cebu City since the start of the pandemic here in March 2020. This has brought the active cases to 5,608 as of January 21, 2022.

Councilor Joel Garganera said that the majority of the active cases or at least 60 percent are from the working sector.

“Most of them got sick not in the course of their job but during break time more particularly mealtime when they eat together with their workmates. Eating is when we lower our guards and if in the company of others we usually talk with each other, that is where transmission is high,” said Garganera.

The councilor urged workers to be extra vigilant upon going home and they must be mindful of other members in their households especially the elderly, the minors, and those with comorbidities.

“Pedia cases are rising and also our elderly mortalities. Let us be circumspect in the company of our workmates and family members,” said Garganera.

The councilor said that although the number of cases are discouraging, he notes that the deaths have remained low with only 13 deaths recorded this January 2022.

Home isolation is also encouraged now, which helps reduce congestion in isolation facilities and hospitals.

“Yes we are in a difficult situation, but its not impossible. We just have to work harder this time. As the saying goes, what goes up must come down. We’ll navigate this pandemic nga mamenus ang ma hospital labaw na maminus nato ang mortalities,” said Garganera. /rcg

