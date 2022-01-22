Carcar City’s century-old trees slowly regaining beauty

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A slow but beautiful recovery for the famous century-old trees of Carcar City is gaining attention online.

The trees are one of the highlights of the heritage city of Carcar with their lustrous green leaves, strong barks, and long branches.

But since the onslaught of typhoon Odette last December 16, the trees were left with very little leaves.

A month after the typhoon hit, ka-Siloy @@mhariamnjr shared a video on Instagram of how the trees are slowly regaining their beauty.

Netizens were also very quick to share their thoughts on the progress of these protected century-old trees.

This is simple reminder to everyone that we shall all stand in beauty once again, we just have to take it one day at a time.

Carcar City was declared a heritage zone last January 14, 2022. /END

