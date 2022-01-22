COVID-19 cases ‘surging’ in 7 highly-urbanized cities including Cebu and Lapu-Lapu — OCTA Research
MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases are “surging” in seven highly-urbanized cities in the country, independent analytics group OCTA Research said Saturday.
Data shared by OCTA Research fellow Guido David showed that COVID-19 cases are “surging in Baguio City, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Tacloban City, Davao City, and CDO (Cagayan de Oro).”
The surge, meanwhile, is slowing down in the cities of Angeles, Lucena, and Olongapo.
HUC update. Decreasing in NCR, slowing in Angeles, Olongapo, Lucena. Surging in Baguio, Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu Lapu, Tacloban, Davao City, CDO. Please continue to follow health protocols. @dzbb @dzrhnews @DZAR1026 @allangatus @News5PH @NewsRmn @ali_sotto @dwiz882 @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/2wPJWNa73o
— Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) January 22, 2022
Metro Manila, on the other hand, is exhibiting a “decreasing” trend, according to David.
Based on data shown by David, Metro Manila posted a -30 one-week growth rate of COVID-19 cases, while Baguio City posted a 137 percent growth rate; Iloilo City, 208 percent; Cebu City, 254 percent; Lapu-Lapu City, 96 percent; Tacloban, 142 percent; Davao City, 299 percent; and Cagayan de Oro, 236 percent.
Meanwhile, Angeles City recorded a one-week growth rate of 16 percent, Lucena had 26 percent, and Olongapo posted a 14 percent growth rate of cases compared to the previous week.
The Department of Health said on Friday that COVID-19 cases seem to be plateauing in Metro Manila but stressed that further study is needed to confirm if cases are decreasing, considering the limitations in RT-PCR testing and the still high positivity rate in the region.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.