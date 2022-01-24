Duterte seen signing motorcycle taxi law

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign into law a bill that will legitimize motorcycle taxis before he steps down this year, a lawmaker said.

“I’m hoping [House Bill No. 10572] will become a law in the next few months,” Samar Rep. Edgar Sarmiento, chair of the transport committee of the House of Representatives, told a news forum.

The bill, which is a consolidation of 18 other proposals, seeks to legalize and regulate the operations of firms providing motorcycle-for-hire services.

Once it becomes a law, all qualified companies that employ motorcycle riders via ride-hailing apps to ferry passengers or deliver food, parcels and mails will be able to secure a franchise from the government.

Currently, only three firms, namely, Angkas, JoyRide and Move It are allowed to operate motorcycle taxis.

HB 10572 is meant to address the needs of millions of Filipinos for a reliable, accessible and economical mode of transport. HB 10572 was already passed on second reading.

