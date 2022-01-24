Moira Dela Torre pens sweet message to hubby for 3 years of wedded bliss

CEBU, Philippines—Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre wrote the sweetest message for husband Jason Marvin Hernandez to mark their third wedding anniversary.

Dela Torre poured her heart out through an Instagram post on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

She shared how God made a big difference in her life by giving her Hernandez.

“All my life, I always felt like I was one-half my mom’s and one-half my dad’s. But 3 years ago, God opened a new chapter and gave me you. I was no longer a half of one family and half of another but rather one whole thing— I was yours. I had my own little family. Fully & completely. Yours today and yours until we’re old and gray,” she wrote.

Like writing verses for a song, the singer-songwriter equipped her post with words filled with love and gratefulness to her husband for a loving and strong marriage.

“You have given me the greatest gift, my babba– the daily peace of knowing I am loved by my greatest blessing. I love you more than I will ever be able to sing about.

Happy anniversary Jason Marvin ,” she added.

The couple got married in 2019.

