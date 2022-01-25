PRO-7 remembers fallen SAF 44

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) conducted a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, to commemorate the sacrifice and heroism of the 44 fallen members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF).

Apart from the SAF 44, PRO-7 also honored policemen in Central Visayas who passed away due to COVID-19 and others who died during various police operations, said Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, PRO-7 director, in a press statement.

The said ceremony was conducted at the PRO-7 headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. here on Tuesday, exactly seven years after the Mamasapano clash that claimed the lives of the 44 elite troopers of the PNP.

Police Lieutenant General Bernabe Alba, commander, Area Police Command-Visayas, graced the said ceremony as the esteemed guest.

During his speech, Alba said that despite not having any chance to bring back the lives of these fallen heroes, this should be a reminder and a challenge for all policemen to take accountability of their duties and responsibilities.

“Hindi man natin kayang ibalik ang buhay na nawala, sana eto ay magsilbing isang hamon sa bawat isa sa atin, isang hamon na ipagpatuloy ang kanilang kabayanihan na may dangal at pagmamahal sa bayan. May the memories of the Gallant 44 serve as constant inspiration to strengthen our faith in God and continue our sworn duty to protect the public from lawless elements, criminal acts, terrorism and anti- illegal drugs that ruin the future of our children,” Alba said.

The yearly commemoration is for the heroism of the brave 44 fallen SAF commandos who sacrificed their lives to neutralize Zulfikini Bin Hir, also known as Marwan, and bomb maker expert Abdul Basit Usman, who was tagged as the most wanted rebel extremists.

Under the Presidential Proclamation No. 164, January 25 was declared as the day of national remembrance of the heroic deeds of the 44 uniformed police personnel of the PNP-SAF.

/bmjo

