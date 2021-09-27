Montejo retires as PRO-7 chief; Vega to take over as new director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo has retired as the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director and will step down from his post on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Montejo, who is 56 years old, said in a statement that he was retiring from his post to spend more time with his family.

“There is so much to be done in Central Visayas. As I lay down my badge after nearly 34 years, 4 months, and 28 days of service to the community, and head off to my next endeavor to be with my family,” Montejo said.

On Wednesday, Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Dela Peña Vega will take over from Montejo as the new PRO-7 chief.

Vega is the former deputy comptroller of Camp Crame. He graduated in the Philippine Military Academy class of 1991 where he was assigned to different police units nationwide.

Montejo also pointed out what made his work special as PRO-7 Chief.

“The highlights to me are the work that PRO7 does in the community and the relationships we built with them. To me, that has been very rewarding,” Montejo said in a statement.

He also cited his accomplishments in his 10-month stint as the top police officer of the PRO-7 where he sustained the PRO-7’s anti-criminality campaigns from December 1, 2020 to September 29, 2021.

He said that the PRO-7 arrested 6,889 drug personalities from 5,279 anti-illegal drug operations conducted in that span of time.

He also said that during his stint as PRO-7 chief, more than P15 million worth of shabu was confiscated or P15,146,240.00.

Aside from that, regional policemen also confiscated P46,656,846 worth of marijuana, and P5,219,500.00 worth of nubain.

He also said that during that time, 4,926 loose firearms were confiscated, recovered or surrendered in 2,169 operations.

RELATED STORIES

Montejo: PRO-7 ‘winning’ in fight vs illegal drugs

Confiscation, surrender of loose firearms seen to help minimize crime rate

Owners surrender loose firearms to Daanbantayan cops

Bohol’s Oplan Katok nets unlicensed firearms, grenades

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy