Mikael Daez, Megan Young exchange sweet messages on second wedding anniversary

'I shall do my best to make you stay ‘fallen’'

CEBU, Philippines — Miss World 2013 Megan Young and her husband Mikael Daez exchanged sweet messages on Instagram as they marked their second wedding anniversary.

The couple admitted that they always tend to forget major milestones in their relationship.

“On cue, we forgot a major milestone in our relationship once again. Today is our 2nd wedding anniversary! (synchronized face palm from me and Bonez).

But then again, this is how we roll and it’s all good in the hood. And just to remind everyone how Boneezy feels about me, you may refer to the second picture in this post,” Daez wrote.

In the second photo he posted, Young, the sleeping bride, fell splat onto the bed while their friends took a group photo with her.

“Yes that is Boneezy, plakda po siya. She has fallen and stayed fallen…in love with me! HAHA! But to be honest, I’m just looking for a cheesy excuse to post that picture.

And with that, happy anniversary to us! My only message to Bonez is… I shall do my best to make you stay ‘fallen’,” Daez further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez)

Young, on her Instagram, also posted a short yet heartfelt message for Daez.

“2 years married and 11 years together 🤍 I’ve always got your back as you’ve always got mine. #bonezfofowedding,” she wrote.

She thanked everyone who reminded them of their relationship milestone this year.

“P.S. Thank you to everyone else for reminding us because we always forget these things 😅.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Young (@meganbata)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Megan, Mikael nagkasundo na huwag munang magkaroon ng anak dahil…