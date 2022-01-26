WATCH: Cebu’s famous Tops Lookout a month after Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Wondering how the ‘OG’ hangout spot of Cebu the Tops Lookout looks after the super typhoon Odette?

Ka-Siloy Michael Sagonoy gives us a glimpse via another video showing the devastating effect of the typhoon on Cebu’s OG hangout spot.

In his drone video, you can see the before-and-after effects of the typhoon.

Before the typhoon hit Cebu, the place was surrounded by greens.

And after?

Let’s just say that some of the plants and trees have little to no leaves left at all.

But this should not bring us all down, because like what we always say, nature will always heal itself one day at a time.

While we wait for the beautiful lookout spot in Barangay Malubog to recover completely, maybe you want to share with us your best Top Lookout moment in the comment section below.

WATCH:

Tops Lookout drone shot Tops Lookout will flourish again! WATCH: Just in case you are wondering how the famous hangout spot of Cebu looks like after the typhoon last month, let this video by Ka-Siloy Michael Sagonoy take you there. In the video, you can see how it used to look like before super typhoon Odette, and how it looks like today. But as what we always say, nature will always heal itself.One day Tops Lookout will recover! 🎥: Michael Sagonoy via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 25, 2022

#BangonCebu.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Do you know what’s the OG ‘bukid’ spot in Cebu?