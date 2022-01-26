Ai-Ai delas Alas channels her inner Britney Spears in a funny TikTok video

CEBU, Philippines —Comedy queen Ai-Ai delas Alas performed once again in the snow.

This time, channeling her inner Britney Spears as she danced the trending “Toxic” TikTok challenge wearing a black one-piece amidst freezing cold snow in the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIAI DELAS ALAS (@msaiaidelasalas)



“Tumbling sa snow pero…. ngnga.. toxic talaga pati sayaw well para in lang,” she shared on Instagram.

She thanked her cameraman and partner Gerald Sibuyan for filming her.

“#labansa -7degrees #snowdancer,” she wrote.

To recall, the delas Alas previously uploaded another TikTok video showcasing her “Let It Go” lip-synch performance while dressed as Disney’s character Elsa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIAI DELAS ALAS (@msaiaidelasalas)

“Elsa LET IT SNOW AY GO PALA HAHA

The cold never bothered me anyway ( MAMATEY?!!!) shuta ang lamig mag pa aandar lang sa tiktok INANG YAN!!!! … maraming salamat sa aking cameraman sa kanyang support at pag mamahal habang nakanjacket sya and kumpleto sya ng pang pa init hehe @gerald_sibayan #goodvibesalways #paandar2022,” she wrote.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Dominique Roque calls Bea Alonzo ‘Mine’