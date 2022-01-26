Ai-Ai delas Alas channels her inner Britney Spears in a funny TikTok video

CEBU, Philippines —Comedy queen Ai-Ai delas Alas performed once again in the snow.
This time, channeling her inner Britney Spears as she danced the trending “Toxic” TikTok challenge wearing a black one-piece amidst freezing cold snow in the US.
“Tumbling sa snow pero…. ngnga.. toxic talaga pati sayaw well para in lang,” she shared on Instagram.
She thanked her cameraman and partner Gerald Sibuyan for filming her.
“#labansa -7degrees #snowdancer,” she wrote.
To recall, the delas Alas previously uploaded another TikTok video showcasing her “Let It Go” lip-synch performance while dressed as Disney’s character Elsa.
“Elsa LET IT SNOW AY GO PALA HAHA
The cold never bothered me anyway ( MAMATEY?!!!) shuta ang lamig mag pa aandar lang sa tiktok INANG YAN!!!! … maraming salamat sa aking cameraman sa kanyang support at pag mamahal habang nakanjacket sya and kumpleto sya ng pang pa init hehe @gerald_sibayan #goodvibesalways #paandar2022,” she wrote.
