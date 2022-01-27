Sarah Lahbati says her stretch marks are her ‘best tattoos’

CEBU, Philippines— Celebrity mom Sarah Lahbati proudly showed off her stretch marks on her social media accounts.

Lahbati shared a photo of herself wearing a two-piece black bikini and said she is “tired of hiding” her stretch marks.

“I’m not perfect. No one is. What’s funny is it took me a while to accept that. My biggest insecurity,” she wrote in a post.

“To love me fully. To fully accept me. I’ve always been ready to give all of me for my loved ones but never poured that same cup to myself,” she added.

Lahbati, a mother of two, said it took her some time to realize that her stretch marks are her best tattoos.

She said her stretch mark is “a reminder that I am a strong and resilient woman who has been through a lot but most importantly, I’ve given birth to my two dearest sons, Zion and Kai. My angels.”

“I am loved, understood & cherished by my husband. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she further said.

She also shared an encouraging message to all women.

”This may sound dumb to you, but I just wanna let you know that you are enough and beautiful.”

Lahbati recently shared some snaps from their family vacation in El Nido, Palawan where they also celebrated husband Richard Gutierrez’s 38th birthday last January 21, 2022.

