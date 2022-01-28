80% of of vaccinated adult Filipinos willing to get COVID booster shot, survey shows

MANILA, Philippines — Eighty percent or four out of five vaccinated adult Filipinos are willing to get a booster dose against COVID-19, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Thursday night, January 27, 2022, showed.

According to the survey, 80 percent of the respondents said they are willing to get the booster shot while seven percent said they are unwilling.

The remaining 13 percent, meanwhile, are uncertain.

The survey showed that willingness to get the booster is also high among different areas in the country—82 percent in Balance Luzon, 81 percent in Metro Manila, 79 percent in Visayas, and 78 percent in Mindanao.

“On the other hand, those unwilling to get a booster dose hardly vary by area, ranging from 6-7 percent,” SWS said.

The willingness to get a booster dose is high in all educational groups—86 percent among college graduates, 79 percent among junior high school graduates, 77 percent among elementary graduates, and 82 percent among non-elementary graduates.

Likewise, the percentage of vaccinated adults willing to get a booster dose is high in all age groups—84 percent among those 55 years old and above, 81 percent for 45 to 55-year-olds, 79 percent for 35 to 44-year-olds, 78 percent for 25 to 34-year-olds, and 74 percent for 18 to 24-year-olds.

“On the other hand, those unwilling to get a booster dose hardly vary by age group, ranging from 5-10 percent,” SWS said.

The Fourth Quarter 2021 SWS survey was conducted from December 12-16, 2021, using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults nationwide, with sampling error margins are ±2.6% for national percentages.

The Department of Health approved booster shots for health workers, the elderly and persons with comorbidities in November, and for the general adult population in December.

