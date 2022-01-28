Registration for vaccination of 5-11 yo begins in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Parents can now register for vaccination for their 5 to 11 years old children, which will start in February 2022.

They can register their children at Pabakunata.com to get an assurance of a dedicated dose for their child or children.

The process is similar for minors aged 12 to 17 years old, although the parent must specify the age of the vaccinee because 5 to 11-year-old minors will get a different dosage compared to the older ones.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the City Health Department (CHD), said that the vaccination may start on the first week of February after its launching at the National Capital Regional (NCR).

“Atong gisabotan nga ang sa 5 to 11 years old sa Abellana, for the meantime. Ang sa atong 12 to 17 years old didto sa Cybergate gihapon og SM Seaside,” said Ibones.

The city government is waiting for the Southwestern University PHINMA and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CITU) to be repaired after sustaining damages from the typhoon.

The two schools promised the use of their facilities to the city government upon the completion of necessary repairs.

Ibones reminded the parents to bring the necessary documents during the vaccination such as an identification card (ID) for both parent and child.

In the absence of an ID, the birth certificate or baptismal certificate of the child may be used by the accompanying parent or authorized guardian.

If the parents cannot be available, a legal or authorized guardian may accompany the child, but they must present a special power of attorney as proof that they can make decisions for the child.

“Dalhi lang pud og pagkaon ang mga bata kay basin gutomon while naghuwat nya magkisi-kisi unya,” said Ibones.

The city government will announce the start of the vaccination for the 5 to 11-year-old minors when the vaccine specifically designed for them will have arrived. /rcg

