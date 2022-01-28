Cebu City cops tasked to help monitor hoarding of medicines, selling of unregistered antigen test kits, and using of fake vaxx cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following reports of possible proliferation here of fake medicines, unregistered antigen kits, and fake vaccination cards, Cebu City policemen have been directed to help and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to ensure that these illegal activities won’t prosper.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said this is just a contingency measure as they have not received any formal complaints or reports on the existence of these activities in the city yet.

“With that, dili gyud na siya ang atoang primary function but our unit, especially sa atoang intelligence unit, atoa sad silang gipamonitor if ever dunay mga hoarding or dunay mga grupo, mga supplier nga nag hoard aning mga tambal,” Parilla said.

(That is not our primary function but our unit, especially the intelligence unit, we directed them to monitor if ever there are hoarding or there are also groups or suppliers who hoard medicines.)

Parilla added that they will coordinate with other agencies in charge of said concerns such as the National Bureau of Investigation and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

Earlier today, January 28, the NBI-7 filed formal complaints against four individuals before the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office who were arrested for unauthorized selling of COVID-19 rapid antigen kits online. The police conducted four entrapment operations last January 25 and 26 to nab the suspects.

NBI-7 identified those arrested as Christineline Depaudhon, 25; Maria Juliet Dumadag, 36; Mykel Ceriola, 29, and Jessel Faith Catarinen, 31.

All four were charged for violating Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drugs Administration Act of 2009 in relation to Republic Act 10175 or the Cyber Crime Prevention Act of 2012.

For his part, Parilla said that they will also include in their monitoring the selling of unregistered antigen kits.

“Apil gihapon na pero although sa atoa di kaayo na nga problem sa Cebu City kay antigen is free man sa tanan, naa man tay available,” he added.

(That is also included although that is not much of a problem in Cebu City since antigen is given here for free and available for all.)

Instead, Parilla said that they monitor the proliferation of fake swab test results and vaccine cards. Parilla believes that there are still those who take advantage of this hence they will continue to monitor.

Parilla reminds the public to bring with them their vaccination cards and identification cards upon entry into these establishments in the city as this is one of their ways to bring back normal days in Cebu City and continue to recover from this pandemic.

The no-vax, no-entry policy in establishments in the city was implemented on January 19.

