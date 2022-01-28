Health protocol violators up in Cebu City – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen have noticed an increase in the number of health protocol violators after they apprehended 360 individuals on Thursday, January 27, which were 160 more violators than the average number of those apprehended in the past week.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, attributed this to the residents becoming complacent on observing the health protocols and their (police) strict implementation of the protocols.

Parilla said that of the 360 people apprehended, 282 were adults and 78 were rescued minors.

He also said that of the 360 violators, 204 were apprehended for violating the curfew ordinance while the rest were caught not wearing face masks.

“Misaka na sad. And expected na karong Friday, ato na sad ni nga panghingusgan, but we have sufficient personnel ra man nga muapprehend kay naa man tay designated na personnel and augmentation nga in-charge sa atong EO and at the same sa curfew,” Parilla said.

(It is again increasing. And expected this Friday, we will again intensify this as we have sufficient personnel to apprehend violators because we have designated personnel and augmentation in-charge of our EO and at the same time for curfew.)

He also notice an increase in the number of minors rescued during these operations, but he said this could not be considered alarming yet because they were recorded in different areas of the city.

However, Parilla still considered this as a problem to address especially during this time of the pandemic.

So to address this issue, the police have tapped the barangays’ help.

”Usa sa atong gihimo ron, ato na ning gi-coordinate sa atong mga barangay captains especially sa mga Barangays nga daghan gihapon og minors, naa sad tay report last week wherein nga krimen wherein ang suspect ug ang victim kay minors, so karon mao na ni atong gipanghingusgan nga 24 hours [monitoring],” Parilla said.

(One of our measures is to coordinate with the Barangay captain, especially in barangays with several erring minors. For now, this is what we are focusing on, our 24 hours monitoring.)

He also assured that they had enough personnel to patrol major and interior thoroughfares in the city to sustain their monitoring and strict implementation of health protocols.

He also said the health protocol violators apprehended last Thursday was just what the police caught and that if we would add what other agencies caught such as of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team, they will reach more than 500.

Parilla said that those who would be caught during the 24-hour Oplan Bulabog would be made to pay P1,000 fine or do community service.

He also said that the penalty would also apply to the parents of the rescued minors.

