Bea Alonzo answers netizen’s question on her marriage plans



CEBU, Philippines—For actress Bea Alonzo, there’s no rush when it comes to making crucial decisions like marriage.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to share about her personal view on the subject.

Alonzo asked her followers to throw questions through the “Questions” feature on Instagram.

One of her followers asked her about her marriage plans.

“You’re not getting any younger po, when will you get married and have kids like Marian, Anne, Jennelyn, etc.?” the netizen asked.

“May taxi?! hahahaha,” she jokingly replied.

“Hindi ako nagmamadali. I’d like to take my time. It’s not a race, after all. I believe we all have our own timeline,” she added.

Alonzo is in a relationship with Dominique Roque.

The two revealed their relationship to the public last year. /rcg

