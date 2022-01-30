Chinese New Year traditions in the Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Lunar New Year is just around the corner!

Also known as the Chinese New Year, this marks the start of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles, based on the lunar calendar or the lunisolar calendar. It is especially celebrated in East and South East Asian countries.

2022 is the year of the Water Tiger.

This year, we celebrate Chinese New Year on Tuesday, February 1.

As we prepare for this important celebration, let’s get to know some of traditions that Filipino-Chinese families practice as they welcome the Chinese New Year.

General cleaning— before welcoming the Lunar New Year, some families clean every inch of their homes (or at least try to) to welcome the new year with a fresh start.

Family gatherings— sharing a reunion dinner on the eve of the first day of Chinese New Year is believed to bring prosperity for the years to come. The dishes served should have at least eight ingredients in them since number 8 symbolizes prosperity.

Lion Dance— this is commonly practiced in establishments. The dance, accompanied by loud drum beat, is believed to bring good luck and prosperity to those who witness it as this symbolizes the battle between good (lion) and evil spirits (dancers).

Food, lots and lots of food— an abundance of food on the table when welcoming the Lunar New Year is believed to also bring abundance of food on the table all year round. In each household, food preparations may differ but one staple Chinese New Year star should always be present — the “tikoy.”

Eating ‘tikoy’ signifies that you will have a better year ahead.

Fireworks— just like the lion dance, the loud noise created when you light fireworks is said to drive away the evil spirits and welcome the good ones. At the same time, fireworks symbolizes happiness and good fortune.

Ampaos or Ang Paos— traditionally, the elders in the family give Ampaos to the children as the red envelops contain luck money to wish them safety and for their well-being throughout the year.

Did we miss out something? Let us know and share it with us to add to our list of traditions in welcoming the Lunar New Year. /dcb