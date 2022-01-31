Suspect in Mandaue salon mauling says sorry 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The man who robbed and mauled a salon’s cashier here said he was sorry for what he did.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Dumaguit, surrendered to the police on Monday dawn, January 31, 2022. He surrendered to police in the neighboring town of Consolacion, accompanied by his mother. He was later turned over to the Basak Police Station 3 here.

“Sorry kaayo ‘dai ha nga gipasakitan tika’g maayu. Gisukmag ka nako kung asa ka dapit naigo,” Dumaguit said.

(I’m sorry that I hurt you bad. That I punched you wherever you were hit.)

“Kani sala mangyud ni nako mangayo lang kog pasaylo… Nagmahay lang gyud ko nakakulata ko sa babayi nga way sala,” added Dumaguit, who is a construction worker.

(This is really my fault and so I ask for forgiveness…I regret that I was able to maul an innocent woman.)

The mauling happened on Sunday morning, January 30.

Police Corporal Glenn Bordalba, investigator of the Basak Police Station, said they went to Dumaguit’s house in Barangay Nangka, Consolacion on Sunday to pick up the suspect after the suspect’s brother went to the station and said they wanted to surrender him.

“Pag-abot namo didto, nidagan siya adto siyas kalibunan, dili siya makita,” said Bordalba.

(When we arrived at their home, he ran to a grassy area and we couldn’t find him.)

Bordalba said it was the mother who went after the suspect and brought him to the station.

Meanwhile, Dumaguit claimed he mauled and robbed the cashier identified as Dianne Rae Gocela because he was ordered by his friend, a certain “Junjun” Singco, who he said was outside the salon during the incident.

But Bordalba said that based on the CCTV footage of the salon and a statement from a witness, Dumaguit was alone. He said they will still be checking on Dumaguit’s claim.

Dumaguit was able to steal P8,700 cash and a cellphone. P3,700 of the cash and the cellphone belonged to the victim.

Arrested in 2019

Samuel’s mother, Josephina Dumaguit, told police her son had a mental disorder, which she said was the reason for his behavior.

But police have yet to verify this claim since she was unable to present anything that would prove her claim.

Bordalba said they will be filing two counts of robbery against the suspect and will leave the decision to the court regarding the suspect’s mental state.

Bordalba did confirm, though, that Dumaguit had a seizure on Monday morning when he was turned over to the station.

He also revealed that Dumaguit was imprisoned in 2019 for carnapping and was released last September 2021.

Flordeliza Rouegas, the mother of the victim, was very furious about what happened. She said the suspect could have just taken the money and the cellphone without mauling her daughter.

Rouegas said her daughter has been transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center from the Eversley Child Sanitarium Hospital in Mandaue City after she vomited blood.

Bordalba said they have yet to interview the victim as she is still unable to talk.

