Man who mauled, robbed salon cashier in Mandaue City surrenders

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 31,2022 - 08:40 AM

A man was caught in a security camera mauling a woman, believed to be a salon’s cashier, on Sunday, January 30, 2022. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The man who allegedly mauled and robbed a salon cashier in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City surrendered at the Consolacion Police Station Monday dawn, January 31.

Patrolman Edmund Agustine said the suspect, Samuel Dumaguit, was accompanied by his mother when he appeared at their police station at 2 a.m.

Augustine said his mother claimed that Dumaguit had mental health disorder, the reason for his behavior.

A video circulating online showed Dumaguit mauling a female cashier before he took the salon’s money and the victim’s cellphone.

The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, the police said.

| Photo courtesy of MCPO Station 3

READ: Mandaue police after man who mauled, robbed salon cashier

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Station 3 that has jurisdiction of Barangay Basak posted on its social media page, Sunday night, a photo of the suspect whom they identified as Dumaguit, 23 and a resident of Barangay Nangka in Consolacion town.

In the same post, policemen appealed for help in locating the suspect.

“Adunay nag paabot nga Reward sa si kinsa man ang makahatag ug saktong impormasyon batok ani niya,” the social media post reads.

Agustine said that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Dumaguit, who was accompanied by his mother, walked into their police station to surrender. / dcb

