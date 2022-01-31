Kathryn Bernardo in new hair color: Redhead beauty!



CEBU, Philippines—Kathryn Bernardo got herself a new hair color.

on Monday, January 31, 2022, the actress surprised followers with her radiant red hair.

Bernardo gained admiration from fans and fellow celebrities on Instagram.

Celebrities like Bea Alonzo, Loisa Andalio, Dimples Romana, Kaye Abad, Miles Ocampo, Ruffa Gutierrez and Arlene Muhlach were wowed by her new appearance.

Bernardo shared snaps of herself in her Instagram page.

“Hair color reveal 👀,” she wrote as a caption to the post.

Bernardo’s hair has been brown for the longest time. It is unsure though, if it was her personal choice to color her hair red or if it was for a photoshoot or an upcoming project.

